Six people injured as result of shelling in Kharkiv region in past 24 hours – Synehubov

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the region with missiles, guided bombs, and drones of various types, injuring six people, reported Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov.

"In the town of Lozova, men aged 33 and 34 were injured by blasts, a 40-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Pisky-Radkovski in Borovska community, a 60-year-old man was injured; in the city of Kharkiv, a 33-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.