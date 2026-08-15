URCS calls for unimpeded volunteer work during evacuation of civilians – statement

The Ukrainian Red Cross called on government authorities to facilitate the unimpeded work of volunteers during humanitarian tasks in frontline areas following an incident in Mykolaiv region during the evacuation of civilians from Kherson.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross Society calls on state authorities to facilitate the access and support to volunteers as they carry out vitally important humanitarian tasks in front-line territories. The safety of civilians and the ability to evacuate people in a timely manner must remain an absolute priority,” the statement posted on Facebook reads.

The mission reported that on August 14, during the evacuation of civilians from Kherson, police in Mykolaiv region stopped a vehicle belonging to the Kherson Emergency Response Team of Ukrainian Red Cross, removed and transported out the driver and Emergency Response volunteer. As a result, the evacuation mission could not be completed as planned.

The URCS noted that the crew was evacuating people from vulnerable groups, including an amputee, a three-year-old child, a person with cancer, and their family members.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society emphasized that they highly respect Ukraine's laws and the authority of state bodies, and appeals to the directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region, the central office of the National Police of Ukraine, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, and the Commissioner for Human Rights, with request to clarify the circumstances of the incident and to help resolve the matter in order to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

"Such actions pose risks to the humanitarian mission and the provision of assistance to the affected civilian population. Any forced stopover creates additional risks for both the people in the vehicle and those remaining in the danger zone awaiting evacuation," the organization noted.

In addition, the organization notes that the Rapid Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are recognized as part of Ukraine's civil protection system. Throughout the war, they have worked side by side with the State Emergency Service, Police, and government authorities, responding daily to shelling sites and emergency situations.

Kherson team evacuates people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, the seriously ill, elderly people, and families with children every day — people for whom volunteer assistance is often the only way to leave dangerous area.

The units' volunteers have received recognition and numerous awards at the state level, and their work exemplifies the supporting role of civil society, the URCS adds.

As reported, on the morning of August 14, police in Mykolaiv region detained a volunteer driver with Kherson Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. He was evacuating people from a dangerous area in Kherson, including an elderly woman, a cancer patient, and a 3-year-old child, according to the unit's Facebook page.

Yevhen Kaplin, founder and head of the Prolisky humanitarian mission, called on those responsible for mobilization to cease the practice of mobilizing humanitarian workers directly involved in the evacuation of civilians from frontline areas after the mobilization of a tow truck driver from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit.