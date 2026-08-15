Special Operations Forces capture three Russian servicemen, eliminate another

Special Operations Forces (SOF) servicemen captured three occupiers in one area and eliminated another, the SOF press service reported.

"In one of the operational areas, operators of the 6th SOF Rangers Regiment carried out special operations, captured three occupiers and rescued one fawn," the message reads.

The SOF emphasized that as a result of direct action, one Russian serviceman was killed and three were captured, with weapons, communications equipment, and documents seized.

According to reports, SOF operators, acting covertly, infiltrated the mission area and raided enemy positions. Having discovered enemy hideouts, the operators offered to surrender without a fight, but the enemy did not take advantage of this opportunity.