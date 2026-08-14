Ukraine imposes sanctions on entities involved in illegal export of Ukrainian grain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain, as well as the vessels used in this activity.

According to the presidential press service, the sanctions package includes 13 seagoing vessels flying the flags of: Russia – eight, Panama – three, Belize and St. Kitts and Nevis – one each, as well as 11 Russian citizens and 28 legal entities.

All of them are involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Sanctions have also been imposed against the owners of these vessels, their captains, and the companies involved in the export of Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine will provide all necessary information to its partners to ensure the synchronization of sanctions across international jurisdictions.

"The illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories must have consequences for everyone involved: from companies and owners to captains and vessels. We expect our international partners to prevent it from entering their markets," Presidential Advisor and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.