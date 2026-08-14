Kyiv region communities receive 6 more school buses

Communities of Kyiv region, namely Baryshivka, Hatne, Skvyra, Rokytne, Stavyshche, and Velyka Dymerka, have received six more new buses for schoolchildren, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"We transferred six more new buses for schoolchildren to the hromadas of Kyiv region. In total, within the framework of cooperation between the state, Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and local government bodies, we have already transferred 29 buses," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, seven of them are equipped for transporting children with special educational needs. Currently, the new transport has been received by the Baryshivka, Hatne, Skvyra, Rokytne, Stavyshche, and Velyka Dymerka territorial hromadas.

"Kyiv region will continue to implement similar projects. We must reduce the distance to knowledge while improving conditions for children. Even, and especially, in time of war," Tkachenko added.