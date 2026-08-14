Interior minister: Entire ministry system focused on citizens' safety and protection

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky awarded 80 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with state and departmental awards, highlighting the importance of results-oriented work – ensuring the safety and protection of Ukrainians.

According to a report on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' website on Friday, the minister thanked the personnel for defending the state and saving lives.

"Every employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs works toward a single, shared goal-the safety and protection of our citizens. This includes carrying out combat missions on the front lines, protecting the state border, ensuring law and order, conducting emergency rescue operations, mitigating the consequences of Russian attacks, fighting fires, and rescuing people," Vyhivsky said.

He also emphasized the need to support those who return to civilian life after completing combat and duty assignments, particularly wounded defenders and veterans. He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to work on creating opportunities for veterans to continue serving. "We must support our defenders. If a person has the necessary knowledge, experience, and desire to work, we will give them that opportunity. This is a matter of respect for those who defended the state and of our shared responsibility," the minister said.

Among those honored was Guardsman Ihor Marakhovsky, commander of the third squad of the third rifle platoon of the 38th rifle company of the eighth rifle battalion of Military Unit 3114, who was awarded the Order For Courage, third class. While defending positions in Donetsk region, he repeatedly repelled attacks by enemy assault groups. On December 9, 2025, while repelling an enemy assault, he engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a Russian serviceman, overpowered him, and took him prisoner.

Among those present were four wounded defenders who sustained injuries while performing combat and duty tasks. Among them were servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, a police officer, and a rescuer from the State Emergency Service.