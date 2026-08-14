Zelenskyy after Staff meeting: Jet interceptor production to be accelerated

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on holding a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, with the main issue being the financing of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for the autumn-winter period.

"We identified the main deficits and additional needs for developing the most innovative and technological types of weapons, accelerating the production of our strike assets and new types of defensive weapons, including jet interceptors. Intelligence provided updated information on Russia’s plans – we are preparing countermeasures and our asymmetric counter-steps," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the plan for long-range and medium-range strikes against Russia is being executed. "We are operationally adjusting priorities so that Ukraine’s capabilities 100% meet the need to achieve all goals of our sanctions plan," the president noted.

Zelenskyy also reported a separate report by special services on the status of executing targeted operations against collaborators in the temporarily occupied territory, particularly in Sevastopol, who participate in Russian strikes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, and emphasized the inevitability of responsibility for collaborators.

Earlier on Friday, former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported the start of the testing phase for Ukrainian means of combating Russian jet drones. "The first Ukrainian jet interceptor drones for fighting jet Shaheds are undergoing combat testing. Today we see a trend: the Russians are gradually replacing conventional Shaheds with jet ones. This is a change in the strategy of warfare in the sky. Our response must be swift to continue defeating Russia in every technological cycle… Over the year, our team issued grants to manufacturers through Brave1, analyzed solutions, and helped with testing. Today, several Ukrainian manufacturers already have such solutions," he wrote on Telegram.

Acting Minister of Defense Yevheniy Khmara, during an August 10 discussion with the Ministers of Defense of Sweden and Norway regarding financial support for drone production and countering ballistics, cruise missiles, and jet Shaheds, as well as the development of the Freyja anti-ballistic project, named countering ballistics, cruise missiles, and jet Shaheds an urgent priority. "For this, Ukraine already needs interceptor missiles and means for asymmetric action," he said.