Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner was target of FSB hitman – Polish media

Well-known Ukrainian videoblogger and rapper Slevin Dadyan, also known as Kyivstoner, was to become the target of a killer hired by Russian special services during his stay in Poland, reports Polish radio station RMF FM.

"Slevin Dadyan, and actually Albert Vasyliev, was accused by the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) of supervising and managing the logistics of supplying drones to Moscow region that were to be used for attacks on strategic sites in the Russian capital and its surroundings," the broadcaster reported on its website on Friday.

The day before, it became known that the Internal Security Agency of Poland (ABW), in cooperation with the police, detained a Russian citizen who, on instructions from Russian intelligence services, was preparing the murder of a citizen of the U.S. and Ukraine.

According to media workers from RMF FM, the Russian special service believed that the drones were to be smuggled from Slovakia through Poland and Belarus. The musician was included in the list of individuals involved in extremist and terrorist activities. The Kremlin claims that the rapper collaborates with Ukrainian special services. He denies these accusations.

Slevin Dadyan gained popularity by publishing short humorous videos on the internet. He was one of the founders of the famous Ukrainian group Hryby. Later he launched a solo career, in particular under the pseudonym Kyivstoner. He also starred in films. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he publicly condemned the aggression.

Until 2022, he spent a lot of time in Moscow, where he collaborated with famous rapper Vasily Vakulenko (pseudonym Basta). Due to his activities in the RF following the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Donbas, Kyivstoner was the subject of criticism in the Ukrainian media sphere.

After the start of the full-scale war in February 2022, Vasyliev was able to leave Kyiv for the U.S. with his son and wife. Since 2024, he has publicly declared that he lives with his family in Slovakia. He continues his musical activities and is also involved in esports. According to him, he holds an American passport under the name Slevin Dadyan.