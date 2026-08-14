Court obliges law enforcement to refute inaccurate information about KCSA apparatus head's business trips

The court fully satisfied the lawsuit of the head of KCSA apparatus in the case regarding the dissemination of inaccurate information by law enforcement agencies about business trips, reports the press service of Kyiv City State Administration.

"This concerns information distributed on the official resources of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Police of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv, and Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office regarding the alleged non-official nature of business trips of Dmytro Zahumenny and the forging of documents for this purpose. The court recognized these statements as untrue and obliged the defendants to refute them," the message on the Telegram channel states.

According to Zahumenny, this is the first case in judicial practice where a lawsuit seeking to refute information distributed by law enforcement agencies on official resources was satisfied in full.

"These assertions served as the basis for my public discredit and caused reputational damage not only to me personally, but also to the city authorities as a whole. That is why I decided to protect my name and my professional reputation in a lawful way – in court," Zahumenny noted.