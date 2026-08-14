Defense Forces strike Russian gas condensate processing complex in Leningrad region

On the night of August 14, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex in Slobodka (Leningrad region, Russia), reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A fire was recorded. According to preliminary information, two processing units were hit," the message on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that NOVATEK-Ust-Luga is a production and transshipment complex designed for fractionating and processing stable gas condensate. Its capacity is almost 8 million tonnes of raw materials per year. The products of the complex are used in the military and economic activities of Russia and are involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"The extent of damage and the results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff clarified.