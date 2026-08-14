New Zealand joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that New Zealand has become the 51st member of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

“I was glad to receive a letter from New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters with important news, that New Zealand is joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children,” Sybiha said on X Friday.

According to him, with the accession of new countries to the coalition, international pressure on Russia is increasing, “and our collective demand becomes harder to ignore.”

“We will keep bringing countries together and increasing pressure until every Ukrainian child is back home,” Sybiha said.

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was established in Kyiv in February 2024 by Ukraine and Canada. The EU became a member in September 2025. Switzerland and Cyprus joined in May 2026.