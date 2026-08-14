Some 20,610 cases of deportation or forced displacement of children verified in Ukraine – Justice Ministry

Minister of Justice Denys Maslov and UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Anne-Claire Dufay discussed the return of Ukrainian children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, of whom 20,610 cases have been confirmed to date, the Ministry of Justice reports.

This was stated in a message published on the official website of the Ministry of Justice on Thursday. The working meeting between Maslov and Dufay took place on August 11.

"Currently, 20,610 cases of deportation or forced displacement of Ukrainian children have been confirmed. This figure is not final, as information continues to arrive, and each case requires individual verification," the message reads.

The parties also discussed the further development of child-centered justice, the sustainability of existing child protection mechanisms, and new areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and UNICEF.

"Today, Ukrainian children are going through difficult trials as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. Our task is to ensure their access to fair justice and the necessary legal and psychological support. Despite all the challenges, Ukraine continues to develop a child-centered justice system, and we look forward to a further systemic partnership with UNICEF in this area," Maslov noted.

He emphasized that protecting children’s rights and developing juvenile justice remain among the Ministry’s priorities and are an important component of Ukraine’s European integration commitments. He emphasized that cooperation with international partners should be focused primarily on achieving practical results for every child and ensuring the sustainability of mechanisms that have already proven their effectiveness.

Special attention was paid during the meeting to the protection of children deported or forcibly displaced due to Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice noted that the return of every Ukrainian child begins with their identification and reliable information about their fate. Russia does not provide Ukraine with information on deported or forcibly displaced children. Therefore, documentation, verification, and information exchange are crucial for establishing the whereabouts of children and their return.

"The Ministry of Justice maintains the Registry of Information on Children Deported or Forcibly Displaced in Connection with Russia’s Armed Aggression against Ukraine, as well as provides organizational support for the work of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Verification of Relevant Information," the Ministry of Justice website states.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership and focusing future cooperation on solutions that will ensure concrete and long-term results for Ukrainian children.