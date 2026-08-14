Ukraine's govt allocates UAH 41.1 mln from UNITED24 for learning spaces, backup power at frontline schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 41.1 million from funds raised through UNITED24 to arrange learning spaces and backup power supplies at educational institutions in frontline regions, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"We’re allocating UAH 30.7 million for preschool education institutions in Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kharkiv regions to purchase computer equipment, software, furniture and necessary teaching materials. Another UAH 10.4 million is for purchasing and installing generators at vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions in Zaporizhia region," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that communities need to carry out the relevant procurement promptly to ensure the educational process runs properly.