URCS opens aid station for victims of Russian airstrike in Smila

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened an aid station for victims of the Russian airstrike in Smila (Cherkasy region).

"The town of Smila in Cherkasy region was attacked again overnight. A team from Cherkasy Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross has been working on the scene since the first hours after the attack. Volunteers from the rapid response team canvassed the area to identify victims. First aid and psychological support are provided on site," the Ukrainian Red Cross reported on Facebook on Friday.

An URCS aid station is open, where people can charge their phones, drink water or tea, and receive psychological support and necessary information. Residents of damaged homes are being provided with temporary repair materials, such as OSB boards, slats, film, and emergency kits.

At night, a UAV loaded with shrapnel reportedly struck a multi-story building in Smila. Five people were injured. Significant damage was reported in one of the building's entrances.