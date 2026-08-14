Russian citizen, recruited to assassinate Ukrainian-US citizen, detained in Poland – Tusk

On August 7, Polish intelligence services detained a Russian citizen recruited by Russian intelligence services to commit the assassination of a man in Warsaw who is both a Ukrainian and a US citizen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

"Thanks to a truly brilliant operation by our services, the Internal Security Agency, with the assistance of the police, on August 7 we detained a Russian citizen recruited by Russian intelligence services, whose task was to commit the assassination here in Warsaw," Tusk said on Thursday, the Polish Prime Minister’s Office reported on its page on the social media platform X.

According to him, the man targeted is both a US and Ukrainian citizen and holds two passports.

Tusk noted that this man was "an inconvenient figure from the perspective of the Putin regime." He added that thanks to an operation by the Internal Security Agency and the police, the assassination attempt was thwarted at the last minute.

"He is both a citizen of the United States and Ukraine—that is, he holds two passports. He was an inconvenient figure from the perspective of the Putin regime, and at the last minute, thanks to the ABW [Internal Security Agency] operation and the police, this execution, this assassination attempt, was thwarted," the prime minister emphasized.