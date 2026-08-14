British Deli Kitchen transfers over UAH 2 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross for humanitarian projects

The Deli Kitchen company from Great Britain transferred GBP 45,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) for humanitarian projects.

“GBP 45,000 (UAH 2.7 million) to support Ukrainians. That is the amount raised by Deli Kitchen from sales of its garlic bread in the UK to support the humanitarian work of the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

URCS reminded that in 2023, the company began producing Garlic Tear & Share Flatbread, a garlic bread inspired by the Ukrainian pampushka. With every pack sold, Deli Kitchen donated GBP 0.10 to support Ukrainians.

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