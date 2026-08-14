Five adults and one child injured in Russian strike in Kherson region – authorities

On Friday, August 14, at approximately 9:20, Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on Daryivka in Kherson region, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A 16-year-old boy, a 57-year-old man, and four women aged 85, 76, 51, and 63 were hit by the enemy strike. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, and extremities," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

All the injured were taken to the hospital. Medics are currently examining them and providing them with the necessary care.