Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Five adults and one child injured in Russian strike in Kherson region – authorities

1 min read
Add as source
Five adults and one child injured in Russian strike in Kherson region – authorities

On Friday, August 14, at approximately 9:20, Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on Daryivka in Kherson region, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A 16-year-old boy, a 57-year-old man, and four women aged 85, 76, 51, and 63 were hit by the enemy strike. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, and extremities," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

All the injured were taken to the hospital. Medics are currently examining them and providing them with the necessary care.

#kherson_region #russian_attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT