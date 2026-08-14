YouTube blocks 12 channels spreading Kremlin narratives in Ukraine – CCD

YouTube has blocked 12 channels that spread Kremlin narratives and support the Russian army on Ukrainian territory. Channels belonging to individuals under National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) sanctions have also been blocked, Ukraine’s NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has reported.

"The blocked resources include channels of Russian actors who support the war and Putin, channels of foundations that help the Russian army, so-called Z-bloggers, and Russian journalists who promote Russian propaganda narratives," the center said on Telegram.

Among those blocked are channels belonging to Russian actor Vitaliy Gogunsky, the Blizkiye Lyudi foundation, which raises funds for the Russian army, Russian journalist Dmytro Borysenko, a sanctioned former Ukrainian lawmaker, Russian war correspondent Volodymyr Romanov, Russian writer and propagandist German Sadulayev, and the propaganda channel Voyenny Rasklad, among others.

"The blocked channels spread narratives that benefit the Kremlin or direct Russian propaganda, justify the war and support Kremlin policy. The Center for Countering Disinformation will continue working to shut down the pages of sanctioned individuals and hubs of hostile propaganda in the digital space," the center said.