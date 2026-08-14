Ex-minister Fedorov files electronic declaration upon dismissal

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has filed an electronic asset and income declaration for the period from Jan. 1 to July 16, 2026, the type filed upon dismissal from office.

According to the declaration, filed on Aug. 13, Fedorov’s salary over the period totaled UAH 1,158,180. His wife registered UAH 4,250,785 in income from entrepreneurial activity.

He also declared UAH 1.4 million in bank accounts, while his wife declared UAH 598,800 and $15,000 in cash.

According to the declaration, Fedorov owns an apartment (74.8 square meters), rents non-residential premises (2.9 square meters), and uses two parking spaces (15.6 and 15.7 square meters) in Kyiv. His wife owns a land plot (20,000 square meters) in Zaporizhia region and rents two non-residential premises (17.3 and 47.8 square meters) in Kyiv.

The former minister also uses his wife’s cars – a 2019 Audi Q8 and a 2016 Audi A4.

Fedorov also owns the SMMSTUDIO trademark, while his wife owns the COVER trademark.

As has been reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Naftogaz of Ukraine Chairman Serhiy Koretsky as prime minister on July 16 and, on his submission, approved a new Cabinet of Ministers. No foreign affairs minister or defense minister was appointed under the presidential quota at the time, as no nominations for those positions had been submitted.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 23 for all the positions offered to him and said he wants to have a real impact on the course of the war, so he will not accept any position other than defense minister.