Ukraine's government appoints two Health Ministry department directors as dpty ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed two Health Ministry department directors as deputy ministers.

Health Ministry Financial and Economic Department Director Hennadiy Nersesyan has been appointed deputy minister, and Health Ministry Department of High-Tech Medical Care and Innovation Director Vasyl Strilka has been appointed deputy minister for European integration, permanent government representative to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

As has been reported, Deputy Health Minister Maryna Slobodnichenko resigned, explaining her decision as disagreement with Health Minister Viktor Liashko over the development of European integration reforms.