Ukraine's Cabinet introduces procedure for suspending new eBook program applications

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a clear procedure for temporarily suspending the acceptance of new applications from participants in the eBook program.

The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Thursday, Cabinet of Ministers representative to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

Under the procedure, the state institution Ukrainian Book Institute will determine the maximum possible number of recipients who can receive assistance based on the amount of funds in the institute’s non-budgetary account, and will report that number to the technical administrator of the Diia portal.

Once the maximum number of recipients is reached, Diia’s technical administrator will suspend acceptance of new applications, and recipients will be notified accordingly.

As has been reported, the eBook service launched in Ukraine on Dec. 16, 2024, under which 18-year-old Ukrainians can receive UAH 908 from the state for books via the Diia app.

In 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians purchased 434,808 books under the eBook program, or about three books each.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna projected the launch of the eBook program for parents of newborns from July 1, 2026.

In late June, Deputy Culture Minister Bohdana Laiuk said the eBook program for parents of newborns was unlikely to launch by July 1 but should be operational in 2026.

Acting Ukrainian Book Institute Director Oleksandra Koval said the eBook program would work significantly more effectively if extended to school-age children.