Ukraine allocates UAH 70 mln for anti-drone protection on Sumy region roads

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 70 million to fund the installation of anti-drone protective structures on Defense Forces logistics routes within Sumy region.

The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Thursday, Cabinet of Ministers representative to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

UAH 70 million has been allocated on a non-repayable basis, from the state budget’s reserve fund, to the Sumy Regional State Administration (for the Sumy Regional Military Administration) to fund measures related to strengthening the state’s defense capability, for the installation of anti-drone protective structures on Defense Forces logistics routes within Sumy region.