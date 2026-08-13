Social Policy Ministry secures over UAH 2.2 bln in intl aid for winter support to vulnerable groups

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine has received over UAH 2.2 billion from UNICEF and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) for its humanitarian response and resilience fund.

"This is significant financial support for Ukrainian families as winter approaches, but it also confirms trust in the state's mechanisms for providing assistance. We have created a mechanism that allows international and humanitarian organizations to support people through Ukraine's social protection system – quickly, transparently, and effectively. It is precisely such solutions that help strengthen the state's capacity for the future," the press service said, citing Minister Denys Uliutin said.

It is noted that as part of preparations for the winter season, UNICEF, with financial support from the governments of Germany, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as national committees, will provide cash assistance to vulnerable families living near the front lines.

In particular, the funds are intended to support the population living in frontline areas and to provide necessary assistance to children and their caregivers during the harshest winter months.

Under the program, more than 104,000 households will be able to receive a one-time cash payment of UAH 19,400.

It is also reported that the URCS, with support from the U.S. government, has already transferred UAH 223.8 million to the winter assistance program for vulnerable populations during the 2026/2027 heating season.

The funds will be used to finance the winter support program for vulnerable Ukrainians, which provides for a one-time payment of UAH 19,400 per household.

"Families will decide for themselves how to use these funds – from purchasing fuel or warm clothing to paying for utilities or other expenses related to preparing for winter. Payments will be made through the Pension Fund of Ukraine using existing state payment mechanisms, which will allow assistance to reach people as quickly as possible," the ministry said.