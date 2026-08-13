Head of Mykolaiv Regional TCK detained

Law enforcement officers detained the head of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK) while receiving another portion of his illegal profit. In total, the investigation recorded the official receiving $15,000, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported.

"According to the investigation, the official received $10,000 for failing to take mobilization measures against three conscripts, removing them from the Oberih search list, and creating conditions for their subsequent unimpeded employment. He was previously recorded receiving an additional $5,000 in the same case. He was supposed to use these funds to prevent a mobilized man from being sent to a military unit and return him for a repeat military medical examination," the Prosecutor General reported on his Telegram channel.

The official has been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Searches are being conducted at his place of work and residence, as well as other urgent investigative actions.

A notice of suspicion for receiving an improper benefit is being prepared. The prosecutor's office will petition for the suspect's detention and removal from office.