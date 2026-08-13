Skelya says it has come under Azov's operational command

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" is being placed under the operational command of the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," but will not become part of the corps' structure itself.

"From what we can see, the current trend is to consolidate all of our scattered battalions and combined detachments so that we can continue to carry out missions in a single sector of the front. As of now, we are carrying out combat orders under the operational command of the Azov Corps," Head of the communications department of the assault regiment Oleksiy Bratushchak said during an appearance on Butusov Plus program.

According to him, as of now, it is not Skelya units that have been transferred under the operational command of Azov, "but we understand that the units, battalions, and combined detachments carrying out missions in various sectors of the front will likely be consolidated to carry out this single combat order."

"We are not becoming part of Azov structure, but operational command will be exercised by Azov Corps," Bratushchak added.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that soldiers from the 425th Special Forces Battalion "Skelya" had begun to be transferred to other units. Sources speaking to journalists claim that the order to transfer personnel to other units was issued about a week ago. The soldiers are being transferred to about ten different units.

According to TSN journalist Yulia Kiriyenko, this involves 2,000 soldiers.

In response, the regiment stated that it continues to carry out combat missions in designated areas, and none of its units have been withdrawn from their positions. "If the Ukrainian Armed Forces command decides to reinforce other brigades with these troops, we view this as Skelya's contribution to strengthening the nation's overall defense. We were, are, and will remain the infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our duty is not to question orders, but to carry them out," the statement reads.