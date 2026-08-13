Sybiha on Russian violations of Polish, Romanian airspace: Russia testing NATO's resilience

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukraine condemns Russia's recent violations of Polish and Romanian airspace and expressed solidarity with NATO member states.

"Russia is testing NATO. Each new violation probes Allied readiness, seeks to push the boundaries of what Moscow can get away with, and raises the stakes for the next provocation. Ukraine has seen this pattern before: when Russia meets hesitation, it escalates. When it meets strength, it recalculates," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Thursday.

He said the threats Ukraine faces on a daily basis, on a much larger scale, "are increasingly spilling beyond our borders." "Russian missiles, drones, sabotage, and other forms of hybrid pressure are all part of the same strategy," Sybiha said.

The foreign minister said Moscow would like to convince NATO member states that strengthening their own defenses and supporting Ukraine are mutually exclusive priorities, but in reality, they complement and reinforce one another.

"This is why strengthening Ukraine's air defense matters for the security of the entire region. Russia must understand that every attempt to test our collective resolve will make Ukraine and NATO stronger, more prepared, and more united – not less," Sybiha said.