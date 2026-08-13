Defence Forces strike Nebo-U radar, fuel, ammunition depots, other Russian targets – General Staff

On the night of August 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy military targets on enemy territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"In particular, the Nebo-U radar station in Sevastopol was struck. Nebo-U is a Russian long-range, three-coordinate meter-band radar designed to detect and track air targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The destruction of the station reduces the enemy's ability to control airspace and detect air targets in a timely manner," the staff said in the statement on the Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops also struck a UAV command post near Myrne in Zaporizhia region, a fuel and lubricants depot near Dovzhansk in Luhansk region, an ammunition depot near Novy Hai in Zaporizhia region, a logistics depot in Kalanchak area of Kherson region, and a troop concentration area in Butyrok area of Belgorod region of Russia.

"Striking these targets weakens the enemy's capabilities, disrupts its logistical support, and reduces its ability to stockpile and deploy ammunition, equipment, and personnel," the General Staff said.