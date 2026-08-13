Russian forces advance 5 sq km in Kramatorsk sector – DeepState

Russian occupiers have expanded the area under their control on Ukrainian territory near the village of Markove in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region on Kramatorsk sector of the frontline, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced in Markove," the project said on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to DeepState maps, the occupiers have seized 2.4 square kilometers west of the village, while the area of penetration has remained virtually unchanged (a decrease of 0.11 square kilometers).

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the gray zone east of the villages of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhia region expanded by 10.02 kilometers due to previously liberated territories, as well as by 9.08 square kilometers in the area of the village of Dovha Balka, west of the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. However, no increase in the area of occupation was recorded in these regions.

In other sectors of the front, the situation remained unchanged over the past day.

Last week, the area under occupation grew by an average of approximately 6.1 square kilometers per day, while the area of incursion increased by 0.9 square kilometers per day.