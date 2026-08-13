Ilyashev & Partners confirms they post bail for Stefanishyna

Ilyashev & Partners Law Firm says the bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has been posted for former deputy prime minister for European integration and former ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

"Yes, we confirm that Ilyashev & Partners law firm has posted bail for Olha Stefanishyna. Ms. Stefanishyna is a former employee of ours, and our law firm is currently representing her in court. We are convinced that the imposition of bail in this situation was not necessary at all," the press service of Ilyashev & Partners law firm reads, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

The law firm said Stefanishyna is duly fulfilling her procedural obligations: "In particular, knowing about the criminal proceedings and the planned service of the notice of suspicion, she returned to Ukraine." "At the same time, when the court ruled to impose bail, Olha turned to us with a request to help her post it, and the firm paid the amount set by the court," the statement reads.

The firm added that it is defending its position, that bail is unnecessary, in accordance with the procedure established by law in the appellate court.