Albania to continue supporting Ukraine despite differences over Kosovo status – PM

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the non-recognition of Kosovo's independence, emphasizing that Albania will continue to support Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

"What a shame to lose sight of the simple truth that freedom does not work on cashback. Standing against a war of aggression and for a just peace is not a receipt you tear up when the victim of a barbaric aggression disappoints you. It is not a favour traded for a favour, but it is who you are and what you stand for in this messy world. And fortunately Albania is not a small man calculating who owes whom, but the Europe of the Balkans that shows the way through its faith in freedom, democracy and peace, and through the strength of its example," Rama said on X social media platform.

He said Ukraine may be mistaken about Kosovo, but its right to freedom remains indisputable, and the struggle for that right means a struggle for Europe.

"These truths can live perfectly well in the same sentence. Albania is grown enough to carry both and will carry both. So yes: Free Ukraine. Today, tomorrow and always," he said.