NATO reviewing Ukraine's request for assistance with demining

NATO is reviewing a request from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service for assistance with demining.

A NATO spokesperson informed an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent of this on Thursday in Brussels.

"The request from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has been received and circulated by the EADRCC to NATO Allies and partner countries," he said.

According to the agency’s source, the EADRCC is facilitating the processing of the request, coordinating efforts with relevant agencies, and helping to finalize any offers of assistance. "NATO Allies remain unwavering in their support for Ukraine, including in strengthening Ukraine’s resilience and ability to respond to the consequences of Russia’s war. The EADRCC will remain in close contact with the Mission of Ukraine and the relevant Ukrainian authorities and will continue coordinating any follow-up through the established mechanism," he said.

As previously reported, on August 12, NATO made public Ukraine’s request to the EADRCC for international assistance to address the consequences of military operations affecting the civilian population, specifically regarding humanitarian demining. Ukrainian authorities stress the importance of "an immediate response and the implementation of comprehensive humanitarian demining measures." "Demining and humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territory is one of the Ukrainian government’s strategic priorities," the request states.

The document contains a list of equipment used by deminers, such as explosive ordnance disposal suits, tactical ballistic goggles and ear protection, magnetometers, explosive disposal vehicles, portable endoscopes, and other equipment. In total, the list includes 19 items.