Kyiv metro tests new platform zoning at Syrets station for use as shelter

New platform zoning at Syrets station of the Kyiv metro, the terminus of the Syretsko-Pecherska ("green," M3) line, is being tested for use as a shelter during air raid alerts, the Kyiv Metropolitan municipal enterprise said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Navigation stickers have been placed on the platform indicating where different categories of passengers are recommended to position themselves: people with children; people with reduced mobility; passengers with animals; and those who need a seat. The zoning of the platform is advisory in nature and requires each person to take a responsible approach to shared space," the statement said.

The zoning does not mean that metro employees intend to move people between designated zones. The effectiveness of this approach largely depends on people’s willingness to follow the recommendations and take other people’s needs into account.

"Similar solutions are currently being developed for other stations as well. We will provide further information on the results of the pilot project and its further implementation," the Kyiv Metropolitan said.