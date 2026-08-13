Russia again strikes Ukrzaliznytsia diesel locomotive with drone during shunting operations, no casualties

Russian forces attacked for the second time on Thursday a diesel locomotive carrying out shunting operations in an area similar to the location where an enemy strike on a passenger train locomotive in Odesa region earlier in the day killed the driver and his assistant, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky said on Suspilne Studio television.

"There was another hit on a diesel locomotive that was directly carrying out shunting operations so that trains could pass each other. The crew had been warned in advance, and there were no casualties," Pertsovsky said.

He explained that the enemy’s tactics involve identifying a so-called corridor through which jet-powered Shahed drones can break through.

"These are Shaheds that are apparently guided by a video camera. In other words, the pilot on the other side can clearly see what he is hitting. The aim was not simply to destroy the locomotive; the strike hit directly into the cab," the chairman said.

Pertsovsky said the company was working with regional military administrations to organize bus transportation and was also informing partner countries when passengers miss their onward connections so they can be transferred to alternative routes.

"I therefore reiterate that those traveling by train, particularly toward areas closer to the line of contact, must remain alert. Every sleeping car has evacuation instructions; passengers must be prepared and follow the train crew’s instructions precisely. Here, every minute saves lives," the Ukrzaliznytsia chairman said.

As reported, on Aug. 13 a jet-powered drone struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Odesa region, killing the driver and his assistant, according to preliminary information.

Despite the threat, the locomotive crew continued operating the train so that its 340 passengers could safely leave the carriages. All passengers and train crew members were evacuated, with no injuries reported among them.

Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said the train was carrying 340 passengers, including 67 children, together with the train crews.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later said that, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation had been launched into war crimes resulting in loss of life under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.