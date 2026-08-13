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Cabinet allocates UAH 2.3 bln to support 179 frontline communities – Koretsky

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Cabinet allocates UAH 2.3 bln to support 179 frontline communities – Koretsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.3 billion to support 179 frontline communities, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"The government has allocated UAH 2.3 billion to support frontline communities. We have distributed subventions between regional budgets and the budgets of 179 territorial communities in frontline regions. This is concrete support for people working in extremely difficult conditions: teachers, medical workers, social workers," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Zaporizhia region will separately receive over UAH 36 million for the salaries of workers who continue to go to work in areas of active hostilities.

#support #frontline_territories
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