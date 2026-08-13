Koretsky presents draft government action program at Coalition Council meeting

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, together with ministers, presented a draft government action program at a meeting of the Coalition Council.

"This is a comprehensive document with defined priorities and clear tasks that will guide the government’s work. The key tasks are strengthening the country’s defense and resilience, supporting people and business, and accelerating European integration. The government’s operating principles are efficiency, speed of decision-making and accountability for results. The government as a whole and every minister have specific tasks and will be accountable for their fulfillment to parliament and society," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

Lawmakers’ proposals were considered during the preparation of the document, he said.

"We will now take into account the comments voiced at the Coalition Council meeting and finalize the final version. We will then approve it at a government meeting and submit it for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada. The government and parliament must act together for the country’s resilience and to strengthen our position on all fronts," the prime minister added.

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of parliament’s finance, tax and customs policy committee, said earlier that the government had presented the draft program to the Coalition Council ahead of its adoption. He described the program as ambitious, saying it envisages critically important steps for the country’s resilience and further development.