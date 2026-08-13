Zelenskyy: Ukraine has 2.5 times fewer interceptors than last year, Russia doubles ballistic missiles

Ukraine has only a tenth of the required amount of missile defense assets to repel intensified Russian attacks, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN.

"This year we have two and a half times less interceptors than we had in 2025. Russia has two times more ballistic missiles per month than they had before. Each night you have attacks, and four or five times per month we have massive attacks … terrible nights. Very heroic, very resilient people really. But they (are) tired," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, if the U.S. agreed to sell Ukraine even 5% of its stockpile of Patriot interceptors, this would be enough to protect civilian infrastructure and survive the winter period. Meanwhile, selling 10% of such stockpiles would allow Ukraine to completely destroy the ballistic potential of Russia missile attacks.

The situation is complicated by a global shortage of interceptors worldwide caused by military actions in the Middle East. Zelenskyy noted that every day he conducts difficult negotiations and makes numerous phone calls to allies in search of ways to replenish the ammunition stock. Ukraine is also considering obtaining a license for its own production of Patriot missiles; however, this issue remains at the discussion stage with the American side and manufacturers.