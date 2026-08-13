Poland may transfer new Patriot missile batch to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Poland is considering the possibility of transferring another batch of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, with the decision expected to be made in the coming days, stated Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka on RMF FM radio.

"This decision must always be made in the context of Polish security, and all arguments must be weighed," emphasized Sobkowiak-Czarnecka. She added that a decision could be made in the coming days and that talks are ongoing both with NATO and the United States, according to the broadcaster’s website report on Thursday.

The Deputy Defense Minister added that the evaluation of the situation is influenced by the recent incident involving a Russian missile entering Polish airspace. In her view, Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is currently inclined to support the transfer of another batch of missiles to Ukraine.

"Despite all the political noise previously regarding whether we were right to transfer missiles, today he is inclined to transfer more because he prefers that such a missile be shot down over Ukrainian territory rather than flying into ours," said Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

When asked when the decision might be made, she briefly replied: "I think it is a matter of the coming days."

In July, the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that several months ago Poland had transferred PAC-3 missiles intended for Patriot systems to Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk then reported that it concerned five missiles. As previously reported, following the missile impact incident in Poland, Tusk announced that Warsaw would consider transferring additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine in the near future.