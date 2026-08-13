Air defense downs 111 of 133 Russian targets, hits recorded at 15 locations

On Thursday night, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 111 Russian targets; however, hits were recorded at 15 locations and falling debris at another 16, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.00, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 Russia Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," the report states.

In total, on the night of August 13 (starting from 18.00 on August 12), the enemy attacked with 133 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by Russia air attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was recorded at 16 locations.