Russia attacks Chernihiv with jet UAVs, damaging garages, 3 enterprise territories

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with jet drones, resulting in damage to several garages of an auto cooperative and the territories of three enterprises, reports the press service of Chernihiv City Council.

"On August 13, the armed forces of Russia attacked Chernihiv with jet drones," the statement on Telegram reads.

It is reported that as a result of the night attack, a hit was recorded at an auto cooperative. Several garages were damaged. Toward morning, the enemy launched repeated strikes on the city, targeting the territories of two enterprises.

According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no casualties overnight.

Meanwhile, the press service of the city council later noted that the enemy attacked yet another enterprise in the city. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being clarified.