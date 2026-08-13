Kalashnyk: 56,000 children in 49 frontline communities need 840 mobile shelters

In six border and frontline regions, 56,000 children continue in-person or blended learning; for their safety, 840 mobile shelters need to be installed along school transport and movement routes, reported Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk.

"The task is to ensure their procurement and installation as quickly as possible," he wrote on Telegram.

Kalashnyk also noted the need for real readiness of the civil protection system. According to him, regions must update forces and assets and determine actual response capabilities for emergency situations.

In addition, Kalashnyk noted the necessity of stable water supply under wartime risk conditions.

"We are strengthening monitoring, checking the readiness of backup sources, and increasing their quantity, particularly for all critical infrastructure facilities," he stated.

"On each issue, specific further steps have been defined with responsible parties and implementation deadlines. The result of this work remains under control until concrete resolution," the minister concluded.