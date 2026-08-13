Khmara: Ukraine to destroy Russian infrastructure, logistics to switch off military machine

Ukrainian military will switch off the Russian military machine – destroy infrastructure, fuel and energy sector facilities, fleet, logistics, etc., stated acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara.

"We will switch off the Russian military machine – we will destroy infrastructure, fleet, logistics, fuel and energy sector facilities, and enterprises working for the war against Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quoted his words on Telegram.

Khmara reported that the Ukrainian operation in Novorossiysk was unique: a combined strike was delivered by missiles, jet drones, and naval drones.

"Russia turned out to be powerless against the synchronous operation of Ukrainian strike assets. This is the result of joint efforts and synergy that is strengthening in the Defense Forces. Thank you to the warriors for their precision. Thank you to the manufacturers of Ukrainian weapons for solutions that give Ukraine more opportunities to strike the enemy in depth," noted the acting Minister of Defense.

He stated that enhancing deep strikes on Russia is one of the key priorities in his work.

"Together with Commander-in-Chief Drapaty, the General Staff, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the SBU, other components of the Defense Forces, and manufacturers, we will build up this pressure," Khmara assured.

The head of the Defense Ministry recalled that on Wednesday, August 12, further joint steps were determined at a meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukrainian operations will become increasingly difficult to counter. Ukrainian weapons will only become more mass-produced. Strikes – more accurate. Russia will burn. We are working to fulfill the President’s task – to compel Russia to a fair peace. Glory to Ukraine," he noted.