185 battles on front in past day, most on Pokrovsk, Sloviansk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 185 times, with the enemy being most active on Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, 185 combat engagements took place since the beginning of this day. Russia carried out 56 airstrikes using 183 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,597 kamikaze drones for strikes, and conducted 1,982 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas," the report says.

On Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day; the enemy launched an airstrike using three guided aerial bombs and conducted 36 shellings of Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

During the day, on Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Russia stormed the positions of Ukrainian units eight times in the area of Starytsia and toward the settlements of Vilkhuvatka and Kolodiazne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On Kupyansk direction, one enemy attack took place toward Novoplatonivka.

Three enemy attempts to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction in the area of Novoselivka and toward Zarichne.

On Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 20 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out two attacks in the area of Fedorivka Druha and toward Yurkivka.

On Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward the settlements of Dovha Balka, Toretske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Russia carried out 24 attacks on Pokrovsk direction. Russia attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Ivanivka, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers were eliminated here today, 13 were wounded; one artillery system, eight vehicles, and 20 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. One tank, one multiple launch rocket system, five artillery systems, three UAV control points, two vehicles, and four units of special equipment were damaged, as well as 93 enemy personnel shelters. A total of 308 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement reads.

On Oleksandrivka direction, Russia carried out two attacks toward Nove Zaporizhia.

On Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 Russia attacks toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka.

On Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance forward in the directions of Novoyakovlivka and Prymorske.

On Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three assault actions in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.