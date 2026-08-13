Enemy UAV hits passenger train in Odesa region, killing driver and assistant – Ukrzaliznytsia

A jet-powered drone hit the locomotive of a passenger train in Odesa region, preliminary reports indicate the train driver and his assistant were killed, reported the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on Thursday.

"Today we have terrible news for the railway family. A jet-powered Shahed struck a passenger train in Odesa region. According to preliminary information, the strike took the lives of two of our colleagues – the driver and his assistant. All circumstances are currently being clarified," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

It is reported that despite the threat, the locomotive crew continued to operate the train so that 340 passengers could leave the carriages safely. All passengers and train crew were evacuated, and there were no casualties among them.

"Our colleagues performed their work to the very end and did everything to protect the people they were responsible for. We bow our heads to the dedication of our colleagues and cherish their memory. We stand by their loved ones and will do everything possible to support them during this extraordinarily difficult time," the report states.