Air Force to stop reporting number of launched, destroyed ballistic missiles – spokesperson

The military leadership has decided to limit information regarding the number of Russia ballistic missiles during massive attacks in morning summaries, stated Chief of Communications of the Air Force Command of the AFU Yuriy Ihnat.

"The military leadership has decided to introduce certain changes (limitations) in morning summaries regarding enemy ‘ballistics’ (during massive attacks) – the number of launched/shot down/suppressed missiles, or those that did not reach their targets," he wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, according to the spokesperson, the Air Force has not stopped informing the population about air threats, the nature of enemy attacks, and the results of combat operations. In particular, information on air targets is provided online around the clock in Telegram, Viber, and WhatsApp.

The format of morning reports on the results of combat work overnight is also maintained.

In addition, the Communications Department of the Air Force Command will continue to provide generalized information to the media regarding ballistics and other enemy air attack capabilities.