Zelenskyy holds meeting with military leaders on results of strikes on Novorossiysk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the country's military leadership and received a detailed report on the results of combat operations and the fulfillment of tasks on the front lines.

"There was a report on the results of our operation today regarding Novorossiysk. It involved the combined use of long-range strikes with our weapons. The operation was successful. I am grateful to the soldiers for their accuracy and to the designers and manufacturers of our weapons for significantly strengthening Ukraine's capabilities," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said this was the first time that Palianytsia, Peklo, Bars, and Dovhy Neptun, as well as the MICH, Fire Point, Ramzai, Sichen, Trust, Kharok, Bober, Luty, Dovbush, and the Sarhan and Mamai electronic warfare systems.

He also said that among the operation's results were the destruction of Russian Navy ships that had been hiding in Novorossiysk Bay.

"In particular, according to verified data, the frigates 'Admiral Essen' and 'Admiral Makarov,' a large landing ship, a corvette, and other vessels. Other Russian targets involved in financing the war have also been struck. It is entirely justified that Ukraine is responding to Russia's war, and it is Russia that can and must end this war of its own," the president said.

"We will also urge Russia toward peace through the continued application of our long-range and medium-range sanctions. Today, together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, we have identified priorities for the near future," he said.