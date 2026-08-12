President notes importance of creating full-fledged space for youth to live in Ukraine

On Youth Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with participants of the Ukrainian Youth Forum Youth Diia.

"Today, our country celebrates Youth Day. Of course, security is our top priority. But the government must also take concrete, clear action to support all normal forms of public life in Ukraine, so that Ukrainian families, our people, our youth, and our children have a normal and, to the extent possible, full-fledged space for life in Ukraine," Zelenskyy commented on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the new Ukrainian government is currently preparing an action program for the Cabinet of Ministers and expects that the government's program will pay sufficient attention to civic aspects of life, and, in particular, to youth policy.

"We all understand the depth of this task. It's not just something the state can provide, or something a person can do independently or in cooperation with their community or the state. It's much more. It's about reasons to stay in Ukraine, to live in Ukraine, to plan your life and the life of your family in Ukraine, and to know that Ukraine will care for you and your family, for your future," the president emphasized.