Graduates of 2027 to be able to retake NMT – Zelenskyy

The government is working on changing the rules for the NMT (National Multisubject Test) next year, 2027, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukrainian Youth Forum 2026 – video clips of the president's speech were released by the We Are Ukraine channel.

"The current NMT format, unfortunately, is such that it adds stress to children and parents. This needs to be corrected. We have already discussed this with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education, and the team at the President’s Office. We need to provide for different, with greater respect, so to speak, conditions for taking the NMT next year," the president stated.

First and foremost, he indicated, the test should be administered in designated facilities. The timing of the NMT and the possibility of taking it a second time are also being considered.

"So that children take the NMT in prepared technical shelters. And so that all this doesn't depend on when the Russians' MiG takes off or when other security challenges arise. All organizational issues need to be resolved – we need to think about how to reduce the intensity of the NMT to relieve the children's psychological burden. And we need to consider the timing so that children have the opportunity to take the NMT as stress-free as possible, and with the opportunity to take it a second time," the president explained.

Zelenskyy also announced an increase in student payments.

According to him, starting September 1, the minimum academic stipend is expected to increase to UAH 4,000, for certain specialties – to UAH 5,800, and the presidential stipend – to UAH 20,000.

Zelenskyy also added that these are only initial decisions, and that the authorities are currently preparing more strategic changes in the area of ​​youth support.