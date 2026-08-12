Health Ministry issues first medical practice licence based on electronic application

The Ministry of Health has issued the first license to practice medicine based on an application submitted entirely in electronic format through the new electronic Licensing Registry.

According to the Ministry of Health, a physician and sole proprietor from Cherkasy region Anastasia Koval received a license to practice medicine in the specialties of dietetics, endocrinology, and nephrology.

The application for the license was submitted through the electronic Licensing Registry on July 24, 2026.

"Immediately after the decision to issue the license was made, the doctor independently generated an extract from the electronic License Registry in her personal account. This took only a few minutes, whereas previously, obtaining such a document required a separate application to the licensing authority," the Health Ministry said.