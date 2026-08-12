SBU, Defence Forces strike 3 Russian warships, several targets in Novorossiysk port

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck two Kalibr launchers in the port of Novorossiysk – Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov frigates, as well as Vasily Bykov patrol ship, the SBU has said.

"In accordance with an order from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the State Security Service of Ukraine, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service, the Ukrainian Navy, and other components of the Defense Forces, conducted a large-scale special operation on the territory of the Novorossiysk naval base, as well as at port and oil infrastructure facilities in Russia's Krasnodar territory," the Ukrainian security service said in a post on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The SBU reports: "As a result of the attack, the destruction of two Kalibr launch platforms – the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" – as well as the patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" has been confirmed."

In addition, according to the report, the following were struck: the 30N6E radar, which is part of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system; a mobile fire group at Pier No. 2 of the port of Novorossiysk; the tunnel portal of Grushova oil depot – the Sheshkharis terminal; and the infrastructure of berths No. 3, No. 6, and No. 7.

"Ukrainian drones, "Palianytsia" jet drones, "Neptune" missiles, and strike systems launched from our naval platforms accurately struck the designated targets," the service said.

According to the SBU, Novorossiysk naval base is one of the key facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and its main outpost in the Black Sea. The enemy relocated a significant portion of its ships here following successful special operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, after losing the ability to safely base its forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Striking this base is of strategic importance. The SBU is consistently reducing Russia's ability to control the Black Sea and use its navy to wage war against Ukraine," the SBU said in the statement.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported that on Tuesday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the docks and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, as well as air defense positions in the vicinity of the city.