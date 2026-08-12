Kyiv-Chisinau train No. 351/352 to stop at Revaca station near intl airport

Train No. 351/352 from Kyiv to Chisinau will stop at Revaca railway station in Moldova, where passengers will be able to transfer free of charge to a shuttle to Chisinau International Airport, according to a statement by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

To do this, passengers must purchase a ticket for train No. 351/352 to Chisinau and inform the conductor during the trip that they need to get to the airport.

At Revaca station, passengers will be able to transfer to a shuttle that will take them to the airport. No additional fare is required for the shuttle ride, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

It is noted that for now, Revaca stop is only included on Kyiv-Chisinau route, while in the opposite direction, passengers will need to make their own way to Chisinau's central train station.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that in April, it conducted a test run of train No. 351 from Kyiv to Chisinau to Revaca station, which received positive feedback from passengers traveling to other countries via Moldova.

"The test run showed that there is demand for a stop in Revaca. The Moldovan side is prepared and has already allocated buses to transport passengers from the train station to the airport," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

As reported in late June, Bessarabia train on Kyiv-Chisinau route switched to a daily schedule.

At that time, it was noted that the train consists of open-seating and compartment cars.